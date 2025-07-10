Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

UNP stock opened at $236.92 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

