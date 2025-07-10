Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

