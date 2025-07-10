Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 187,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,961,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 214,041 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,683 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

