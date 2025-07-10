Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IWD opened at $196.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $187.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

