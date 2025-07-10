Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,062 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.