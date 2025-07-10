Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

J opened at $134.32 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

