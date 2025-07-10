Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 57,503 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $28,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

