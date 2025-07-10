Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,935 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

