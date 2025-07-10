Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,747 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

