45,064 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 933.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $129.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.