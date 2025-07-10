3,818 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,107,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 997,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after buying an additional 926,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

