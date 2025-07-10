Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $26.10 Million Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 522,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,098,000. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 3.2%

IAGG opened at $51.02 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

