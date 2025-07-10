Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for VAC Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

VAC opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 898.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 337,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,571,970.24. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.