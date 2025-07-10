Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $269.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $267.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.56.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,408. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $210.51 and a one year high of $300.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $1,467,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

