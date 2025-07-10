Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for KALV Earnings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $795.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($2.86). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $32,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,274.24. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,169 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $103,950.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,573. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,899 shares of company stock valued at $206,176 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

