HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for KALV Earnings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.99 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($2.86). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $32,867.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,274.24. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,169 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $103,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,573. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $206,176. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

