Q4 EPS Estimates for TSE:L Cut by National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$237.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$225.66 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$162.59 and a 1-year high of C$235.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$202.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total transaction of C$783,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 1,304 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$213.87, for a total transaction of C$278,880.09. Insiders have sold a total of 27,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,567 in the last three months. 53.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5643 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

