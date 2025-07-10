UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of ROL opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

