Q1 Earnings Estimate for Allot Issued By Northland Capmk

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Allot in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allot’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Allot Stock Up 13.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.49 and a beta of 1.36. Allot has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 146,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot in the first quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

