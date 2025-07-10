Morgan Stanley Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $28.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. JD.com has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

