Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 127.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 369.40%. The company had revenue of $44,056 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $70,223.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $382,092.92. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

