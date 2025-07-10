Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $54,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 513,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 102,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.83. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.