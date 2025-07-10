2,798 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:KO opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

