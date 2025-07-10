Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,015 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.