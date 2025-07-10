Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 15,785 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5%

INGR opened at $136.06 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.21 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

