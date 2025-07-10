True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,596,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after acquiring an additional 491,797 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

