Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

TT stock opened at $433.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $438.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.38. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

