Round Rock Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

