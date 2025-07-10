Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,733 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

