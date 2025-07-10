Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 209,865 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 171.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,865 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Network-1 Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

