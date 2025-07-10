Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.77 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,269,000 after acquiring an additional 362,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,509,000 after purchasing an additional 167,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,189,000 after purchasing an additional 565,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.