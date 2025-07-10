Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,089,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,714,927,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $945,385,000 after buying an additional 580,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $931,426,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.47 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.