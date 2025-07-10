Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Buys $67,071.75 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 925 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.51 per share, with a total value of $67,071.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,111.01. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greif Trading Down 0.4%

GEF opened at $67.92 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $46,279,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Greif by 7,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 230,183 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128,880 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $7,473,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $4,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

