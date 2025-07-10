Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Major Shareholder Peter R. Kellogg Purchases 50,200 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $181,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,968,200 shares in the company, valued at $7,124,884. This represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $506.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 943.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

