Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,987,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.84 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.