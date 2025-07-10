Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 3,327 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.