Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $597,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,764,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,826,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,113,369.45. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.