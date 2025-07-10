Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 172.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 9,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 190.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 25.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,431 shares of company stock worth $60,794,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $220.97 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $227.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

