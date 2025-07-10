Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

