Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,522 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,305,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 119,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 105,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,272,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 71,303 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

