Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,613,000 after buying an additional 3,443,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after buying an additional 87,421 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,509,000 after buying an additional 366,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,100,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,526,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

