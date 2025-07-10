Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 6,062 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,930,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.