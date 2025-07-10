Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 209,297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,755,000 after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $88.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

