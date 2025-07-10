Putnam Mast Int Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th.
Putnam Mast Int Stock Performance
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Putnam Mast Int has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.
Putnam Mast Int Company Profile
