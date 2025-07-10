Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

INO opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 584,521 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

