Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TEI stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Free Report) by 572.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

