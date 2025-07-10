Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 14.3% increase from Gruma’s previous dividend of $1.26.

Gruma Price Performance

GPAGF stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Get Gruma alerts:

About Gruma

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.