Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 14.3% increase from Gruma’s previous dividend of $1.26.

GPAGF stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

