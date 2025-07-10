RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

