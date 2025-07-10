Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GEL opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $398.31 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

GEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,074,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 478,530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genesis Energy by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 122,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

