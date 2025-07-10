Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,814 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

